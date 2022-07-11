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James Roguski: C-19 Vax for Infants, "Horror Story in Progress"
The New American
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286 views • July 11, 2022

On June 17, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid gene therapeutics (aka "vaccines") for children aged 6 months to 4 years old. The next day, vaccine advisers to the CDC recommended young children receive experimental Covid shots.


Independent journalist James Roguski analyzed data presented by the vaccine manufacturers to the vaccine advisory committee of the FDA. Shockingly, it clearly showed that in some cases, the shots increased the likelihood of young children getting Covid compared to those who received a placebo. Moreover, both mRNA-based injections were linked to elevated rates of heart inflammation, among other side effects.


To follow James Roguski, please go to https://jamesroguski.substack.com/

Keywords
vaccine injuryvaccine mandatescovidvaccine passport
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