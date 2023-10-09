SG ANON INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING on WHAT'S HAPPENING GLOBALLY around the WORLD. MUST WATCH!!

http://qepain.com/MERI

Meri interviews SG ANON with a special INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING about what is happening GLOBALLY with PRESIDENT TRUMP'S recent REMARKS, UKRAINE, SEX TRAFFICKING, and the BORDERS. This is an in depth INTERVIEW and should be shared. For more information about OPEN THE HEAVENS LET GOD ARISE in WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA go to MERICROULEY.COM

FOLLOW SG ANON ON TRUTH SOCIAL AT https://truthsocial.com/@RealSGAnon

FOLLOW MERI CROULEY ON TELEGRAM AT https://t.me/MeriCrouleyGroup

