Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘SPELLERS’ TAKE AUTISM WORLD BY STORM
46 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 18, 2023


After 17 years as a non-speaker, Jamison learned how to communicate with the world around him through a groundbreaking method, ‘Spell to Communicate’. He not only learned how to unlock his voice, but went on to co-author a book and produce the documentary, Spellers, with Autism advocate, Jenny McCarthy.


#S2C #SpellToCommunicate #Spellers #JennyMcCarthy


POSTED: February 17, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xphg-spellers-take-autism-world-by-storm.html


Keywords
healthautismmedicinedel bigtreehighwirejenny mccarthycommunications2cspell to communicatedspellersjamisonnon-speaker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket