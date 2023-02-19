Del BigTree at the HighWire





Feb 18, 2023





After 17 years as a non-speaker, Jamison learned how to communicate with the world around him through a groundbreaking method, ‘Spell to Communicate’. He not only learned how to unlock his voice, but went on to co-author a book and produce the documentary, Spellers, with Autism advocate, Jenny McCarthy.





#S2C #SpellToCommunicate #Spellers #JennyMcCarthy





POSTED: February 17, 2023





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xphg-spellers-take-autism-world-by-storm.html



