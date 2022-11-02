Create New Account
THE ADL REIGN OF TERROR ON FREE SPEECH
Published 23 days ago |
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


Nov 1, 2022


Cancel culture is real and if can happen to Kanye– it can happen to you. If you want to know who your lords are, look at who you aren’t allowed to criticize.


Liz Cheney tried to cancel Kari Lake–tremendous backfire. Some groups can speak out against the perception that that an ethnic group controls the media and entertainment industry and get cancelled. Other group are embraced. The ADL’s reign of terror on free speech.


“Celebrities” have meltdown over free speech on twitter.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1qxkwi-the-adl-reign-of-terror-on-free-speech.html


