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Christianity and Science
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10 views • April 12, 2021
"" is definitely the scientific method film that scientists (and everyone, for that matter) should see! Debunking conspiracy theory emotionalism is just the start, as this video explores the importance of rational thinking within both scientific and religious worlds. Are breakthroughs in medical science a part of God's plan? Could science be a part of God's revival? This film is a radical attempt to put the pieces together, and its conclusions may totally shock you.
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