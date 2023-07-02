This is a music video by "Suck the Bunny". That name sounds funny till you find out it isnt. Basically some kids in Russia in 2005 were taken hostage and after about 4 days with no water the kiddos started to complain so one of the mothers urinated on a stuffed bunny rabbit and told the kids to "suck the bunny" so they did. See "Children of Beslan". Its a real downer. Once you see the vid you'll see why we put it here....and we like the song.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.