This is a music video by "Suck the Bunny". That name sounds funny till you find out it isnt. Basically some kids in Russia in 2005 were taken hostage and after about 4 days with no water the kiddos started to complain so one of the mothers urinated on a stuffed bunny rabbit and told the kids to "suck the bunny" so they did. See "Children of Beslan". Its a real downer. Once you see the vid you'll see why we put it here....and we like the song.