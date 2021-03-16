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American Men Speak About Circumcision
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63 views • March 16, 2021
AMERICAN DOCTORS have convinced naive parents that it's normal to cut off part of a baby's penis. THE UNITED STATES is the only English-speaking nation whose doctors routinely tie down babies and cut off part of their penis. These doctors use crude propaganda to persuade American parents that it's in their child's best interest. In the rest of the world, where parents know better, the men grow to adulthood with intact genitals and scoff at any suggestion they cut part of it off. Let your son be a free man with a choice that is NOT yours to make.
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