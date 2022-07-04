How the US Dollar Will End | James Turk

How long will the US dollar last in light of the record inflation we have seen this year? James Turk, founder of Goldmoney and writer of the Free Gold Money Report, explains that the US dollar is in the closing stages of a long-term bubble and elaborates on the role technology will play in the future of currency.





Michael Konnert, director and CEO of Vizsla Silver (TSXV: VZLA | NYSE: VZLA), discusses the firm’s discovery of the Copala Vein in their Panuco project in Mexico and its subsequent drilling results in our latest Inventa Capital segment.





Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/how-the-us-dollar-will-end/