Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hunter Biden Gun Cover-Up! - The Biden State Dept in violation of FOIA law!
20 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

“Judicial Watch previously uncovered Hunter Biden visited 29 countries with Secret Service, including 5 trips to China and one to Russia!”

READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/records...

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service records related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s gun, reportedly disposed of in a dumpster in Delaware (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:22-cv-02841)).

SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/...

VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket