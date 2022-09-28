Hunter Biden Gun Cover-Up! - The Biden State Dept in violation of FOIA law!

“Judicial Watch previously uncovered Hunter Biden visited 29 countries with Secret Service, including 5 trips to China and one to Russia!”
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/records...
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service records related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s gun, reportedly disposed of in a dumpster in Delaware (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:22-cv-02841)).
SUPPORT
OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/...
VISIT
OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.