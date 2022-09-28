Hunter Biden Gun Cover-Up! - The Biden State Dept in violation of FOIA law!

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“Judicial Watch previously uncovered Hunter Biden visited 29 countries with Secret Service, including 5 trips to China and one to Russia!”
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/records...
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for Secret Service records related to the investigation of Hunter Biden’s gun, reportedly disposed of in a dumpster in Delaware (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:22-cv-02841)).
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