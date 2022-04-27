Artificial Intelligence / D-Wave

​Books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FTqueQ0A5vd4sRtKZkmAQg66Pn1gEL51?usp=sharing

The book of the Apocalypse mentions that AI will judge and control the people!

They invoke daemons. D-Wave: “D” stands for “daemons”. Their symbols are Kronos / Saturn and the “Cubic black Box / Kaaba” that represent the Devil!

"Extraterrestrials" are daemons.

Saturn is often depicted as a cube or a circle containing a cube.

Kaaba represents both Saturn (Satan) and Polaris (also Satan in Masonry). Polaris is sable at the centre and the stars / planets move in circle. The mohammedans move in circle around Kaaba!

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TJfVDhJUiFKg/