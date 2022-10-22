The Result of a Strike on an Energy Infrastructure Facility in the City of Dolinskaya, Kirovograd Region, Ukraine. - 102222

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The Result of a Strike on an Energy Infrastructure Facility in the City of Dolinskaya, Kirovograd Region. - 102222
This morning, attacks were carried out on enemy energy infrastructure facilities in:
▪️Kiev.
▪️ Odessa region.
▪️Khmelnitsky.
▪️Dnepropetrovsk.
▪️Lutsk.
▪️Rivne.
▪️Volyn region.
▪️Kovele.
▪️Lviv.
▪️Nikolaev.
▪️Kirovograd region.
▪️Chernihiv region.
All over Ukraine, the air raid alert is still screaming, further strikes are possible.
The head of Lutsk, Igor Polishchuk, said that as a result of the arrival of three Kh-101 missiles, the energy infrastructure facility was actually destroyed. Now its restoration is impossible.