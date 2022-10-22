The Result of a Strike on an Energy Infrastructure Facility in the City of Dolinskaya, Kirovograd Region, Ukraine. - 102222

The Result of a Strike on an Energy Infrastructure Facility in the City of Dolinskaya, Kirovograd Region. - 102222

This morning, attacks were carried out on enemy energy infrastructure facilities in:

▪️Kiev.

▪️ Odessa region.

▪️Khmelnitsky.

▪️Dnepropetrovsk.

▪️Lutsk.

▪️Rivne.

▪️Volyn region.

▪️Kovele.

▪️Lviv.

▪️Nikolaev.

▪️Kirovograd region.

▪️Chernihiv region.

All over Ukraine, the air raid alert is still screaming, further strikes are possible.

The head of Lutsk, Igor Polishchuk, said that as a result of the arrival of three Kh-101 missiles, the energy infrastructure facility was actually destroyed. Now its restoration is impossible.





