© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death! - Patrick Henry’s Speech
Follow
2
Share
Report
31 views • July 17, 2021
The speech attributed to Patrick Henry at the start of the American Revolution is just as à propos today as it was then. There can be no doubt; our liberties are under attack. Evil forces seek to subvert them thru propaganda, illusion, and force. I hope hearing Mr. Henry’s words will inspire you to step up to the defense of our liberties and way of life.
Oh, who are these evil forces? #zionists.
Follow Scion of Liberty
Gab -
https://gab.com/Scion_of_Liberty
Telegram -
https://t.me/scion_of_liberty
Odysee/LBRY -
https://odysee.com/@scionofliberty
Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scionofliberty/
Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scionofliberty
If you are so inclined you can support Scion of Liberty at Subscribestar. Thank you.
Oh, who are these evil forces? #zionists.
Follow Scion of Liberty
Gab -
https://gab.com/Scion_of_Liberty
Telegram -
https://t.me/scion_of_liberty
Odysee/LBRY -
https://odysee.com/@scionofliberty
Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scionofliberty/
Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scionofliberty
If you are so inclined you can support Scion of Liberty at Subscribestar. Thank you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.