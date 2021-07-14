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The V accination Racket
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30 views • July 14, 2021
Amanda Vollmer, June 30, 2021
The V accination Racket
[I'm convinced the narrative gets pushed into 'vaccines are the solution', so much so that natural immunity isn't valid anymore. On the other side of the argument there are those that say 'all vaccines are crap'. It's an interesting take on the situation. DD]
https://archive.org/details/the-poisoned-needle/page/6/mode/2up
https://archive.org/details/vaccinationsupe00hodggoog
http://www.whale.to/
https://www.facebook.com/greatcentralsun/videos/10157227199315479
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw/
The V accination Racket
[I'm convinced the narrative gets pushed into 'vaccines are the solution', so much so that natural immunity isn't valid anymore. On the other side of the argument there are those that say 'all vaccines are crap'. It's an interesting take on the situation. DD]
https://archive.org/details/the-poisoned-needle/page/6/mode/2up
https://archive.org/details/vaccinationsupe00hodggoog
http://www.whale.to/
https://www.facebook.com/greatcentralsun/videos/10157227199315479
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVgrhHSEj6XySgEcqeQr_Aw/
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