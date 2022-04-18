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There Will Be Nuclear War But Not Because of Ukraine & Russia But In 288 Years @”Harmagaddon”...
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43 views • April 18, 2022
There has been a lot of loose talk about nuclear war between Russia and Ukraine which is very disabling and disturbing how easily weak leaders like Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy throw around the nuclear Option as if they have nothing to lose. This is the kind of thing that happens when a legitimate 2nd term is stolen by the Demon-Rats and our strong leader Donald Trump sits on the sidelines. Please note there would have been no war if Donald J. Trump was in the middle of His legitimate second term.
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