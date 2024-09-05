No Place To Hide: Ukrainian Soldiers Grinded On Front And In Rear

Fleeing from the frontlines, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempt attacks in the Russian rear regions with drones and unmanned boats. The Russian military responds with devastating strikes on Ukrainian hideouts throughout the country.

On the night of September 5, Russian forces repelled another attack of Ukrainian unmanned boats in the Black Sea. Usually Ukrainian boats are operating in the western waters of the Black Sea, where they attempt attacks on the Crimean peninsula and the city of Sevastopol. In particular, on September 4, four Ukrainian boats were destroyed in the area.

But last night, they were spotted in the northeastern waters of the Black Sea. The target of their attack was likely the city of Novorossiysk, which hosts a large port. As a result of the attack, two Ukrainian unmanned boats were destroyed. No damage was reported on the Russian coast.

The resumed Ukrainian operations in the Black Sea may presage another Ukrainian attempt to launch a large-scaled attack on Crimea or Krasnodar region with drones and NATO missiles.

At the same time, the scale of Ukrainian drone strikes in Russian border regions decreased. At night, only seven Ukrainian UAVs and a rocket of the Soviet-made Olkha MLRS were destroyed over the western Russian territories.

Ukrainian strikes resulted in no damage to the Russian military but brought new threat of escalation. Ukrainian drones reportedly crossed the Belarusian airspace. At least one Ukrainian UAV was reportedly intercepted in the Gomel area. This is the second such incident over the past weeks. The violation of the Belarusian airspace results in increasing tensions on Ukrainian border.

In their turn, Russian forces are pounding the Ukrainian military with precision strikes near the frontlines and far in the rear. A new wave of strikes began in the evening of September 4 and continued all night. After Russian massive attacks inflicted heavy damage to Ukrainian infrastructure, the recent strikes are mainly targeting Ukrainian manpower accumulated in rear regions.

The devastating strikes on Ukrainian manpower began on September 3, when Russian Iskander missiles destroyed the training center in Poltava, killing hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen specialists trained by foreign instructors in electronic warfare and operation of UAVs. On September 4, Russian missiles struck targets in the western city of Lviv. They included facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, like military airfield, and accommodations of Ukrainian officers and foreign mercenaries. In recent days, several hotels full of militants were destroyed throughout eastern Ukraine, including in Zaporozhie, Krivy Rih, Kramatorsk etc.

Last night, Pokrovsk was covered with smoke after facilities turned into military warehouses were destroyed by Russian strikes. Explosions thundered in the Odessa region. A train with Ukrainian servicemen reportedly came under attack in Novomoskovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/