Fauci Under Federal Investigation: The 21st Century Nuremberg Begins

John Michael Chambers delivers critical updates from the front lines. We begin with an urgent call to action: Free political prisoner Tina Peters from solitary confinement. Then, a major breakthrough: Tulsi Gabbard confirms Dr. Anthony Fauci is under federal investigation for perjury and secretly funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan. This is the 21st Century Nuremberg. We expose the $3.7 million trail, the fabricated "six feet" rule, and the deep-state collusion to silence dissent. The timeline of collapse is now public. This is not reform—it's retribution. Meanwhile, the Global Financial Reset is happening NOW. Stay informed and protect your assets.





