Fauci Under Federal Investigation: The 21st Century Nuremberg Begins
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
234 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers delivers critical updates from the front lines. We begin with an urgent call to action: Free political prisoner Tina Peters from solitary confinement. Then, a major breakthrough: Tulsi Gabbard confirms Dr. Anthony Fauci is under federal investigation for perjury and secretly funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan. This is the 21st Century Nuremberg. We expose the $3.7 million trail, the fabricated "six feet" rule, and the deep-state collusion to silence dissent. The timeline of collapse is now public. This is not reform—it's retribution. Meanwhile, the Global Financial Reset is happening NOW. Stay informed and protect your assets.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
tulsi gabbardperjuryasset protectionglobal financial resetjohn michael chamberswuhan labpolitical prisonergain-of-function researchtina petersfauci investigation21st century nurembergdeep state collusion
