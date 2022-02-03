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HOW GOOGLE IS EATING YOUR BRAIN & HOW YOU CAN GET IT BACK | WITH DR. ROBERT EPSTEIN (PART 2)
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111 views • February 03, 2022
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Join me and Dr. Robert Epstein as we discuss Technofacism, China, and Google's AI.
Learn why you should be concerned. And what you can do to De-Google From Your Life.Today Google is a drug company that is permeating every facet of your lives. As Dr.Epstein says, #beafraid.
www.stopbitburning.comhttps://www.drrobertepstein.com/
Please follow me on Twitter @maryamhenein
Join me and Dr. Robert Epstein as we discuss Technofacism, China, and Google's AI.
Learn why you should be concerned. And what you can do to De-Google From Your Life.Today Google is a drug company that is permeating every facet of your lives. As Dr.Epstein says, #beafraid.
www.stopbitburning.comhttps://www.drrobertepstein.com/
Please follow me on Twitter @maryamhenein
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