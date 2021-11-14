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O objetivo é salvar vidas ou ganhar comissão por cada morte por COVID/The goal is to save lives or earn commission for every death per COVID?
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71 views • November 14, 2021
The goal is to save lives or earn commission for every death per COVID?
Next year there is more fakemia (false pandemic)
1720,1820,1920 and 2020.
For those of you who believe in these genociders who support fakemia (false pandemic).
Next year there is more fakemia (false pandemic)
1720,1820,1920 and 2020.
For those of you who believe in these genociders who support fakemia (false pandemic).
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