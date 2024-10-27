Why Can't Witches Curse Trump?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Numbers 23 tells us no one can curse what God has blessed.
Is that the reason why witches are complaining that they can't curse Trump?
According to trustworthy modern day prophetic messages, America has become a cursed land and our prayers can't save it from God's judgement. Whereas, we may pray for individuals to be helped and saved.
The biblical blessings remain intact. Likewise, the curses from witches and Christian Witches remain too. Be wary.
“Pay attention! I am sending you out like sheep among wolves, so be as prudent as snakes and as harmless as doves. Matt. 10:16