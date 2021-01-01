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12/31/20 Happy New Year! Powell: "Open Churches 1/3 !" Wild Party 1/6 #OccupyDC
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209 views • January 01, 2021
Happy New Year! Powell: "Open Churches 1/3!" Wild Party 1/6 #OccupyDC
You Are Free TV
12/31/20: On New Year's Eve, We,The American People, are Strong and Free! Lin Wood files lawsuit to postpone the GA run-off election after Pulitizer shows live online transmission thru Dominion electronics....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
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Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Come to DC on Jan. 6!! TRUMP requests your presence!
https://wildprotest.com/
RIP Larry Nichols, American Patriot and Hero:
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/the...
Larry Nichols, who exposed the Cl_nton Crime family:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Sd...
Peggy Hall of www.thehealthyamerican.org describes ways to legally protect yourself in the lockdown, whether you run a business or are a consumer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUHSD...
TRUMP will address USA on Jan.6 in DC before the Congress meets:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fecef4...
Mike Adams excellent 12/31 update on Jan.6 events:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-3...
P_well Calls for Churches to open Nationwide on 1/3 and 75 million Christians to demand freedom and restoring the Republic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YTlh...
Please review Pow_ll's 270 pp doc on fraud:
https://www.zenger.news/sidney-powell...
https://kraken-wood.com/
https://www.defendingtherepublic.org
Happy New Year Freedom Lovers! Let's Make 2021 M A G A GREAT!! We ARE FREE!
You Are Free TV
12/31/20: On New Year's Eve, We,The American People, are Strong and Free! Lin Wood files lawsuit to postpone the GA run-off election after Pulitizer shows live online transmission thru Dominion electronics....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of Election Fraud.
PLEASE SUPPORT You Are Free TV: PayPal [email protected]
Tetrogen:
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Come to DC on Jan. 6!! TRUMP requests your presence!
https://wildprotest.com/
RIP Larry Nichols, American Patriot and Hero:
https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/the...
Larry Nichols, who exposed the Cl_nton Crime family:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Sd...
Peggy Hall of www.thehealthyamerican.org describes ways to legally protect yourself in the lockdown, whether you run a business or are a consumer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUHSD...
TRUMP will address USA on Jan.6 in DC before the Congress meets:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fecef4...
Mike Adams excellent 12/31 update on Jan.6 events:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-3...
P_well Calls for Churches to open Nationwide on 1/3 and 75 million Christians to demand freedom and restoring the Republic:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YTlh...
Please review Pow_ll's 270 pp doc on fraud:
https://www.zenger.news/sidney-powell...
https://kraken-wood.com/
https://www.defendingtherepublic.org
Happy New Year Freedom Lovers! Let's Make 2021 M A G A GREAT!! We ARE FREE!
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