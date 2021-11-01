BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

To The Pyramids -83R (HipHop/ Pop) ~Prod By: Ryini Beats~
83R
83R
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 01, 2021
To The Pyramids

I wouldn’t ask anyone to put down their flag of passion, but I would challenge each faction to consider adding a flag to the other hand and with our passions combined take a powerful stand. Consider my next words carefully because we could all use a hand.

I dedicate this song to the one we’ve l come to hate- that’s the man.

Looking down at aged Old and gnarled and painful hands.
He rubbed the stress from his twisted finger tips.
Age and time was obvious in his swollen forearms.
He was a victim of slavery just like his forefathers.
There was no time left for family fun and all the things we take for granted.
He only worked his life away in the quarry of slavery.
Thinking this was the only way to breath someday die and get away.
His life wasn’t his it belonged to the- belonged to the pyramids.

And I’m not talking about ancient civilizations I’m talking about today I’m talking about you and me and this way that we gotta live today. Cuz the man said we gotta pay we’re all slaves in a system we didn’t willfully create. I didn’t create it for me or you.

I blame the Pharisees the Pharaoh and I welcome you to do that too.

The fault of this travesty to humankind isn’t on you it’s just tried and true always updated from lessons learned like everything sadly that’s what we do.

It’s easy to be convinced you aren’t a slave because you don’t reside in a primitive cave but you see that’s the trick of updating this because the masters no longer house and feed us -instead we do that ourselves now the mechanism for this prison is comfort security propaganda- a prism that’s made to scam ya.
And listen brother’s and sisters I need you to hear me because I understand ya.

And I’m not talking about ancient civilizations I’m talking about today I’m talking about you and me and this way that we gotta live today. Cuz the man said we gotta pay we’re all slaves in a system we didn’t willfully create.

And I’m not talking about ancient civilizations I’m talking about today I’m talking about you and me and this way that we gotta live today.

Consider for yourself whether you will go or you decide to stay but I believe either way a choice is soon to be made.
Keywords
freedompoliticsmusic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

Mike Adams
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Coco Somers
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Inside the hidden psychology of a laying hen

Belle Carter
Hamas Leader Says Palestinian &#8220;Blood&#8221; Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Hamas Leader Says Palestinian “Blood” Is Being Used as Fuel for Israeli Elections

Belle Carter
A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

A Prepping Mindset: Seven Motivation Methods for Preppers

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy