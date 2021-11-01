To The Pyramids -83R (HipHop/ Pop) ~Prod By: Ryini Beats~

To The Pyramids



I wouldn’t ask anyone to put down their flag of passion, but I would challenge each faction to consider adding a flag to the other hand and with our passions combined take a powerful stand. Consider my next words carefully because we could all use a hand.



I dedicate this song to the one we’ve l come to hate- that’s the man.



Looking down at aged Old and gnarled and painful hands.

He rubbed the stress from his twisted finger tips.

Age and time was obvious in his swollen forearms.

He was a victim of slavery just like his forefathers.

There was no time left for family fun and all the things we take for granted.

He only worked his life away in the quarry of slavery.

Thinking this was the only way to breath someday die and get away.

His life wasn’t his it belonged to the- belonged to the pyramids.



And I’m not talking about ancient civilizations I’m talking about today I’m talking about you and me and this way that we gotta live today. Cuz the man said we gotta pay we’re all slaves in a system we didn’t willfully create. I didn’t create it for me or you.



I blame the Pharisees the Pharaoh and I welcome you to do that too.



The fault of this travesty to humankind isn’t on you it’s just tried and true always updated from lessons learned like everything sadly that’s what we do.



It’s easy to be convinced you aren’t a slave because you don’t reside in a primitive cave but you see that’s the trick of updating this because the masters no longer house and feed us -instead we do that ourselves now the mechanism for this prison is comfort security propaganda- a prism that’s made to scam ya.

And listen brother’s and sisters I need you to hear me because I understand ya.



And I’m not talking about ancient civilizations I’m talking about today I’m talking about you and me and this way that we gotta live today. Cuz the man said we gotta pay we’re all slaves in a system we didn’t willfully create.



And I’m not talking about ancient civilizations I’m talking about today I’m talking about you and me and this way that we gotta live today.



Consider for yourself whether you will go or you decide to stay but I believe either way a choice is soon to be made.