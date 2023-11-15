Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 15, 2023

Episode 2151 - Great green show today! Buying More stuff will not bring you happiness. Parents are finally waking up to toxic vaccines. Many vehicles are having the mileage tampered with. Sugar massively increases the risk of cancer. High fructose corn syrup is so toxic. USA sending more air defense systems to the Middle East. Plus much much more! High energy must listen show.
