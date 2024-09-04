WHO & HOW THE GLOBALIST'S MEDICAL SYNDICATE IS MURDERING HUMANITY!

Proof is ready = Nuremberg 2.0 is on its way. Evidence is overwhelming. Thousands of Doctors, Scientist, Chemist, Physicist, Journalist, Funeral home Embalmers, Lawyers, Expert Microscopist, Senators, Governors, Expert Drug Document Analyst, Pharmaceutical Whistleblowers, Nurses, various nations worldwide are now speaking out loud and clear, including Russian and Japan... that the shots given in the spring of 2021... were in fact depopulation bioweapon injections. There is more than enough evidence collected by thousands of sources... to shut down and arrest all those involved in these massive crimes against humanity, the murder by the bioweapon injection and by the Hospital Death Protocol of Remdesivir/Veklury and Ventilators which also killed millions and millions of people worldwide.

Globalists suchs as the WEF... Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Tony Fauci, George Soros, Larry Fink etc. truly believe that there are too many people in the world and that they have the right to take the lives of millions of people worldwide via each nations leaders and government officials, media, medical, Pharmaceutical heads, NGOs and Corporations... all paid off and 'lock step' controlled by these @ 120 globalist elite who literally think they are gods.

The globalists are maniacal murders, liars and schemers... with zero compassion on their fellow man. Their lust for more money and more power has corrupted them and blinded them.





"The love of money is the root of all evil" ~ The Bible.

