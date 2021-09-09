ERNST WOLFF - UNCOVERING THE CORONA NARRATIVE, "LIKE A CAREFULLY PREPARED APOCALYPSE"

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71-year-old German journalist, author and expert in matters of the global financial economy Ernst Wolff gave this speech on 24th August 2021.
It is one of the best exposures of the whole fake Covid narrative. It ends on a hopeful message of what people can do to to prevent the dystopic vision of Klaus Schwab.
Download the video:
http://short.katflys.com/d/9GQ3