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The Dark Side Of The Church!
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160 views • May 15, 2022
Ever wonder why the first person (Stephen) in the early Church was murdered? Well, he pointed out this fact to the religious leaders and they murdered him for doing so. They would do the same to us today if they could.
For more examples watch "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and The Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquires email [email protected]
For more examples watch "21 Differences Between Jesus' Teachings and The Church": https://bit.ly/3ljwV3k
For inquires email [email protected]
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