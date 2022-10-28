US Labs Create Weaponized Monkeypox, Died Suddenly Takes World By Storm

Cross Talk News





October 27, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the promise by Russian President Vladimir Putin to form a new world law and order as a counter to threats of nuclear false flags by the West and Ukraine. The team also addresses the threat to destroy America's satellites, and, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito confirming the Roe vs. Wade link was taken as an encouragement to assassinate conservative justices opposed to Satanism.





PayPal's $2500 misinformation tax on truth tellers is back, and the epic "Died Suddenly" movie trailer is taking the world by storm. Award winning film maker Matthew Skow joins Edward to detail the depopulation agenda, and preview the most important documentary of our generation.





All this and more, on today's CrossTalk News...





Share your story about vaccine injury on https://diedsuddenly.info/ and share this powerful trailer.





Twitter: https://twitter.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1585405917616652288





Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v1q1u1m-died-suddenly-official-trailer-streaming-november-21st.html





Checkout the mini-documentary “SHORTAGE”

https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!





Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Willing to sow into everything https://CrossTalkNews.com/ is building?





Support our mission by donating through https://www.givesendgo.com/crosstalkmission/donate





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1q8nsj-us-labs-create-weaponized-monkeypox-died-suddenly-takes-world-by-storm.html



