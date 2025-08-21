BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UNSTOPPABLE! Russia came to storm immediately won over Novogeorgiyevka
194 views • 2 days ago

Russian forces launched a surprise and powerful attack, silently and swiftly breaching Ukrainian defenses, culminating in the raising of the Russian Flag over the settlement of Novogeorgiyevka also known as Novoheorhiivka Precision strikes by Russian troops with various weapons on Ukrainian positions forced the survivors to flee, as shown in footage shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense on August 20, 2025. Novogeorgiyevka, located in Dnepropetrovsk Region and on the third administrative border of the region, is a small but strategic settlement. The 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the "Vostok" Group launched the attack, including deploying its Grad MLRS, with dozens of explosions and the burning of NATO-standard Ukrainian equipment. The fire also eliminated Zelensky's hapless troops, disrupted personnel rotations, and cut off ammunition supplies near Novogeorgiyevka, reportedly before Russian forces gained the upper hand!

Full control was quickly secured, eliminating fortified Ukrainian positions and consolidating Russian dominance in the sector. The operation yielded clear tactical advantages, with engineering units systematically conducting mine clearance to secure the new territory. Units of the Vostok Group of Forces advanced approximately 6 kilometers, underscoring the inevitability of Russian momentum as a result of the offensive. Symbolically, the Russian Flag signified more than just victory in a single battle—it highlighted the ongoing collapse of Kiev's deep defense network. Ukrainian forces were losing personnel, weapons, and defensive centers while Russia was gradually establishing actual control. Russia had done it, advanced, driven the enemy back, and that's it!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

russian advancednepropetrovsk regionnovogeorgiyevka
