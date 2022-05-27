How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Relevent, Musician

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I think there’s some stuff in Dianetics that - sticks with you. You have to work it. Work at it and work on it, but it’s definitely worthy of being working on. It’s pretty deep. I would just say it’s a good feeling. It means that I’m a special individual. It means that I can do anything that I put my mind to. It means that I am indeed Relevant. It’s extraordinary.
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