Tale As Old As Time

Our Favorite Lies Of 2022

* What defined the politics of 2022? Lying did. This was the year of lying.

* The people in charge tell an awful lot of lies.

* While they are avid and committed liars, they’re not very good at it.

* Sabotage: the big ‘Putin blew up his pipeline’ lie.

* Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated: the big ‘unvaxxed are killing us’ lie.

* FTX Total Collapse: the big ‘SBF is the next JP Morgan’ lie.

* Dude, Where’s My Economy: the big ‘inflation is just transitory’ lie.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-lying-defined-politics-2022





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317742029112

