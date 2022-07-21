What The Hell Is Going On?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
676,234 views - Jun 16, 2022 - Russell Brand who is addressing Nancy Pelosy's attending drag races. Don't drag out as a person who cares about other people. Nancy and family own a multitude of corporation's stock. Nancy participates in trading and regulations of the corporation's stock. The changes should be for the benefit of all. Mirror