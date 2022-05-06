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Stocks and Bonds - Weaken Gold Starting To Hold
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3 views • May 06, 2022
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With its long history as a store of value, gold has traditionally been used by investors to guard against stock volatility, currency fluctuations and other market risks. But why is gold and silver prices treading water?
Gold's price is roughly $1,883 per ounce, which is down about 4% for the year but up significantly from prices seen three and five years ago. Even though the price appears to be lagging as of now, it is historically high.
Watch this video on Stocks and Bonds - Weaken Gold Starting To Hold, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Stocks and Bonds - Weaken Gold Starting To Hold.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
With its long history as a store of value, gold has traditionally been used by investors to guard against stock volatility, currency fluctuations and other market risks. But why is gold and silver prices treading water?
Gold's price is roughly $1,883 per ounce, which is down about 4% for the year but up significantly from prices seen three and five years ago. Even though the price appears to be lagging as of now, it is historically high.
Watch this video on Stocks and Bonds - Weaken Gold Starting To Hold, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Stocks and Bonds - Weaken Gold Starting To Hold.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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