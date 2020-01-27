Massive Piracy Network Tied To Best Buy & Staples Exposed For Secretly Sending Your Data To China

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Today I am joined by journalist Aaron Maté and private investigator Donald Best, in a two-part interview, to discuss a major developing story involving piracy, fraud and even potential espionage, all implicating major multi-billion dollar companies, and all leading back to China. Today, we dive through the investigation, the evidence and the incontrovertible facts, and how it all shows a very clear Culture of Theft.