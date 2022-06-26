What Graphenoxid and Nanotechnology have to do with 5G – Interview with Ricardo Delgado Martin

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Scientific research and
reports of serious vaccine damages confirm the worrying findings about vaccine
ingredients. Interview with biostatistician Ricardo Delgado Martin about
graphene oxide and nanotechnology in Covid vaccines: Who ordered these toxic
substances to be included, and what do they have to do with 5G mobile
technology? Do we now better understand the 2030 Agenda and the World Economic
Forum plan?
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