Every Israeli Accusation is a Confession
The Prisoner
Every Israeli Accusation is a Confession

Mirrored - Richard Medhurst

Support the show and independent journalism. Thank you!

PayPal: https://paypal.me/papichulomin

Patreon: https://patreon.com/richardmedhurst

Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist specialized in international relations, US politics, and the Middle East. His coverage and commentary on the Ukraine and Syria wars, as well as the Israeli occupation of Palestine, is extensive. He is one of few journalists to have executed on the ground coverage of the Iran Nuclear Deal and Julian Assange's extradition hearing at the Old Bailey.

Richard Medhurst speaks four languages: English, French, Arabic and German. He completed his secondary education entirely in French, and has lived in Pakistan, Switzerland, Austria, and Syria. He previously hosted his own television program, The Communiqué, on Press TV, and has contributed to Black Agenda Report, RT, Al Mayadeen, and appeared on numerous outlets such as The Times Radio, LBC Radio, RT, The Canary, and Glenn Greenwald's System Update.

Medhurst has over half a million subscribers online. You can follow his Twitter here: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst

palestinegazaidfjewish projection

