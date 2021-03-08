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Justice And Liberty Are Mortal Enemies
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10 views • March 08, 2021
ABSTRACT: If murder is unjust, we cannot be free to murder. If we have the freedom to live off of the charity of others freeloading cannot be considered unjust. If free speech is a freedom but aspects of free speech are considered unjustified then we do not have a clear understanding of either freedom or justice. This essay seeks to clarify what freedom is, what justice is and why at their roots they are not reconcilable concepts.
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