A Russian Volunteer From Moscow: A Lot of Russians Don’t Support Putin and Never Did

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/29/2022 A Russian volunteer from Moscow says it’s really important right now to show Ukrainians and show the world that we do not agree with what Putin is doing. We really want to support all Ukrainians. A lot of Russians don’t support Putin and never did. We are really hoping for a free Russia and I also hope Chinese people will be free and we’re all going to be free.