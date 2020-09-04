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Crowd Sourced Intel- Listeners Expose Antifa Tactics and Funding From Liberal Mega Doners
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23 views • September 04, 2020
Harrison Smith, host of the Off Limits News podcast at OffLimits.news listens to bombshell information from Infowars listeners who expose high level military tactics Antifa is employing to attack and kill trump supporters as well as a potential secretive funding operation.
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