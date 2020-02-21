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CLEMENTINE
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3 views • February 21, 2020
CLEMENTINE LYRICS: (sing along)
1. In a cavern in a canyon, Excavating for a mine, Lived a miner forty-niner, And his daughter Clementine. (CHORUS) Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling' Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
2. Light she was and like a fairy, And her shoes were number nine: Herring boxes without topses, Sandals were for Clementine. Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
3. Drove she ducklings to the water, Every morning at nine. Stubbed her toe against a splinter; Fell into the foaming brine. Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
4. Ruby lips above the water Blowin bubbles soft and fine. But, alas, I was no swimmer, SO U lost my Clementine. Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
5. How I missed her, how I missed her, How I missed my Clementine, Until I kissed her little sister, And forgot my Clementine! Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
1. In a cavern in a canyon, Excavating for a mine, Lived a miner forty-niner, And his daughter Clementine. (CHORUS) Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling' Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
2. Light she was and like a fairy, And her shoes were number nine: Herring boxes without topses, Sandals were for Clementine. Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
3. Drove she ducklings to the water, Every morning at nine. Stubbed her toe against a splinter; Fell into the foaming brine. Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
4. Ruby lips above the water Blowin bubbles soft and fine. But, alas, I was no swimmer, SO U lost my Clementine. Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
5. How I missed her, how I missed her, How I missed my Clementine, Until I kissed her little sister, And forgot my Clementine! Repeat Chorus: Oh, my darling, Oh my darling, Oh my darling Clementine. You are lost and gone forever, Dreadful sorry Clementine.
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