Israel Gaza War Protesters in Tel Aviv call for ending war with Gaza middleeasteye
Middle East Eye
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SvwdmO6_Hw
Protesters in Tel Aviv call for 'different politics' in Israel to end the war in Gaza
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.