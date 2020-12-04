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We Control our Choices + Personal Power- Ignore Those who Want you to be Victims
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3 views • December 04, 2020
Ignore those who want you to be a victim so that they will be able to "solve your problem." They gain power from it, they supply the pain, and then present a solution. Rather, the solution, the personal agency, the personal power is within us.
We have control of our destiny, we are masters of our faith and captains of our ship.
#destiny #PersonalPower #victimhood
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
We have control of our destiny, we are masters of our faith and captains of our ship.
#destiny #PersonalPower #victimhood
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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