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The Fed Will Force Banks To Comply With ESG Jan. 14, 2022
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221 views • January 18, 2022
The Federal Reserve has a HUGE role in The Great Reset, Glenn and The Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins explain. The Fed will force nearly all banks to comply with specific policy agendas like ESG scores, green initiatives, or any other goal within The Great Reset,and it's already begun. Eventually, if you are not ‘green’ enough, you may not be able to open a bank account with some of the world's largest financial institutions. This is just one example of how The Great Reset WILL affect the everyday American, and it’s going to change our society FUNDAMENTALLY.
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