The Blood Covenant Of EVIL!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evil most often come as something friendly, beautiful, desireable, & enticing to deceive people to their doom!!!2 Corinthians 11:14
And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. 15Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.