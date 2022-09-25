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Explaining the Faith - The Rapture Is it Biblical?
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30 views • September 25, 2022

Fr. Chris Alar


Streamed live 10 hours ago What does it mean to be "left behind?" How will the Second Coming of Christ be realized? What is the Rapture and who will be affected? Will only Christians be "raptured" or is the Rapture not even Biblical? What does Pre-, Mid-, or Post-Tribulation mean? Is there a 1,000 year reign of Christ again on earth? What is Pre-, A-, and Post-Millenialism? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he gives you Church teaching in an easy-to-understand way.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wveMgE8H3ow


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”

Keywords
jesuschristianreligionrapturetribulationcatholicbiblicalmillenniumleft behindfr chris alarpostmillenial1000 year reign of christpremillenialamillenial
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