Explaining the Faith - The Rapture Is it Biblical?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Chris Alar
Streamed live 10 hours ago What does it mean to be "left behind?" How will the Second Coming of Christ be realized? What is the Rapture and who will be affected? Will only Christians be "raptured" or is the Rapture not even Biblical? What does Pre-, Mid-, or Post-Tribulation mean? Is there a 1,000 year reign of Christ again on earth? What is Pre-, A-, and Post-Millenialism? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he gives you Church teaching in an easy-to-understand way.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wveMgE8H3ow
“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.
For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”