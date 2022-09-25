Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Explaining the Faith - The Rapture Is it Biblical?
30 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Fr. Chris Alar


Streamed live 10 hours ago What does it mean to be "left behind?" How will the Second Coming of Christ be realized? What is the Rapture and who will be affected? Will only Christians be "raptured" or is the Rapture not even Biblical? What does Pre-, Mid-, or Post-Tribulation mean? Is there a 1,000 year reign of Christ again on earth? What is Pre-, A-, and Post-Millenialism? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he gives you Church teaching in an easy-to-understand way.


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wveMgE8H3ow


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”

Keywords
jesuschristianreligionrapturetribulationcatholicbiblicalmillenniumleft behindfr chris alarpostmillenial1000 year reign of christpremillenialamillenial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket