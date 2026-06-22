Reporter: Does the US want Israel to withdraw forces from southern Lebanon? - Vance

Reporter: Does the U.S. want Israel to withdraw forces from southern Lebanon?



JD Vance: The Israelis have been very clear that they don't have territorial intentions in southern Lebanon.

Also, on another clip: "This is not a deal that the U.S. is imposing on the region. This is a deal that the region has desperately asked the U.S. to put in place. - Vance

Adding:

Iran says ‘commitment for commitment’ is guiding principle of talks with US



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the guiding principle in talks between Iran and the United States is “commitment for commitment,” emphasizing that Tehran will closely monitor the other side’s implementation of its commitments and will employ all available means to ensure that those obligations are fulfilled.

Adding:

US Treasury Secretary Bessent confirmed Washington has suspended sanctions on Iranian oil and petroleum products for 60 days.

Adding:

Prof. Marandi to Al Jazeera



“Ayatollah Khamenei, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and many thousands across Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, and Iraq were martyred for Gaza.”

Adding, about Trump's social media post:

🇺🇸☢️🇮🇷 Trump says Iran will HAVE TO AGREE to have Major Weapons Inspections.



❗️Recall that the IAEA was used to spy on Iran, leak data, and even assist in targeting scientists.



In July 2025, a senior Iranian lawmaker publicly alleged that IAEA inspectors were actively smuggling surveillance microchips into sensitive nuclear facilities by concealing them in their shoes.



Iran also claimed the IAEA leaked confidential nuclear data and intelligence to hostile governments, specifically pointing to Israeli infiltration of an Iranian nuclear archive and alleging this data sharing directly aided military strikes.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics

More:

Iran denies making concessions on nuclear watchdog inspections at Swiss talks



Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency will continue under existing rules with no new commitments, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has said as cited by Iranian media.



👉He said dealings with the agency are decided by the Iranian parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.



👉Iranian leaders also say nuclear energy was not part of recent talks in Switzerland, and no more obligations were made.



❗️Baghaei’s statement contrasts with US Vice President JD Vance’s earlier comments that Iran had agreed at talks in Switzerland to allow IAEA inspections of nuclear sites in return for mechanisms on frozen assets and ceasefires — calling it a “good foundation” for a final peace deal.

