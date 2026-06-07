Pope Leo XIV Sanctifying Sunday, One Nation Under God. The Planet's Pope In The Spirit of Antichrist

Rome Calls for Governments to “Sanctify Sunday” Through Civil Legislation. Rome is teaching that Sunday should remain a protected day for worship, rest, and spiritual renewal, even in modern society where economic and commercial pressures make this increasingly difficult. These statements are based on the misguided Catholic belief that Sunday is the “Lord’s Day” and should therefore be regarded as sacred and set apart from ordinary labor and commercial activity.





Leo Shows He’s the Planet’s Pope by Taking on AI. The leader of the Catholic Church called artificial intelligence a threat to humanity in his first encyclical. Pope Leo released Magnifca Humanitas, his much-anticipated first encyclical as pontiff. In it, he takes aim straight at artificial intelligence, one of the most feared and disruptive forces in our world today. In these 40-something pages, Pope Leo makes the case, plain and clear, that AI is a threat to humanity and the planet. He also makes it clear that this technology is part of a long cycle of exploitation and destruction. Therefore, if we are going to contend with it, we must ground in a framework of social justice.





Pro-ISIS Poster Suggests Disaster During Pope Leo XIV’s Spain Visit During FIFA World Cup. On June 1, 2026, the Middle East Media Research Institute’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) published a report about a pro-ISIS media outlet poster highlighting Pope Leo XIV’s scheduled visit to Spain during the FIFA World Cup, implying imminent disaster.





In the month of June, we the Catholic People celebrate the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Since 2023, Catholics for Catholics, in an effort to manifest the beauty and sacredness of Catholicism in America, has been launching an annual campaign to celebrate and honor the Heart that burns with love and mercy for all humanity. This year's campaign is even more special since it is complementing the initiative of the US Bishops to consecrate our beloved nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This is not a mere billboard ad, but a public prayer, wherein we display the sweet face of Jesus and His Heart burning with love for souls—together with a forceful declaration: That we, the United States of America, are “One Nation under Christ” and that our primary allegiance is to Him and His Holy Catholic Church.





Rolling Stone Magazine Calls Pope Leo XIV “The Planet’s Pope” In an era of global crisis and deep division, Pope Leo XIV is being presented not only as a voice for Catholics but also as a moral leader for the entire world. He has also been accorded the title of “The Pope of the Planet.” On May 31, 2026, Rolling Stone magazine wrote about Leo’s first encyclical, describing him as an authority on climate change, social unity, and the common good. The world is being conditioned to view the Papacy as the ideal choice to guide nations and the world through the current crises.





#PopeLeo

#SundayLaw

#OneNation

#ChurchAndState

#PlanetsPope

#Vatican

#Antichrist

#MarkOfTheBeast

#ChurchAndState

#CatholicChurch

#Prophecy

#SDA





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950