💥🇺🇦 A (Russian) FAB-1500 glide bomb struck a building in Mirnograd where Ukrainian troops from the 38th Brigade were entrenched.
Several channels report that the Russian Army contacted surrounded Ukrainian soldiers in Mirnograd offering them surrender — the message reportedly warned that refusal would mean their complete destruction.