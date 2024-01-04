US Debt Clock Secret Window Pics, Countdown, Confusion and More

Robert Breaker
Jan 3, 2024
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the US DEBT CLOCK "SECRET WINDOW PICTURES" as well as the focus 2030 countdown and how 2024 looks to be a year of "CONFUSION."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfvtJ0Qmo44
