© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show: Roger Stone Responds To Latest Polls Showing A Trump Landslide
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • September 03, 2020
Finally, Roger Stone, joins the War Room to co-host the War Room for an hour. Topics include the state of the 2020 election, the Democrat and mainstream media inspire violence across America, and the Stone On Style best dressed list of 2020. Joey Gibson joins the broadcast with an update on the situation in Portland, Oregon after his friend Aaron Danielson was murdered in cold blood by a Black Lives Matter supporter. Shocking video out of California as Nancy Pelosi, after being caught in a shutdown salon without a mask, blames the salon owners and claims it was a set up. Joe Biden begins his campaign with a low energy, low turnout event that barely lasted half an hour. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.