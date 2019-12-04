Black Friday Climate Emergency Hunger Strike (917)

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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
With Extinction Rebellion pushing for a global hunger strike to force governments to declare a climate emergency, I wonder why all corporate media was pushing Black Friday and Cyber Monday when all things for sale delivered by truck and ship create CO2 in delivery or manufacture. I thought it was a climate emergency. Fights to get pork Chinese supermarkets and human composted soil.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Portal
https://amzn.to/2Nt9kfP
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#XR #XRhungerstrike #foodprices #holidayshopping #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
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***Today's Story Links***
Pork Prices in China Surge to New Highs https://www.porkbusiness.com/article/...
Will Ham Prices Make Consumers Think Twice? https://www.porkbusiness.com/article/...
'The power of vulnerability': meet Extinction Rebellion's hunger strikers https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
https://www.sott.net/article/424923-S...
Extinction Rebellion hunger strikers target UK political parties https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
World's First Human Composting Facility Is Coming To Seattle In 2021 https://www.zerohedge.com/health/worl...
Soil conditioning with your loved ones https://www.recompose.life/
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org