BRICS Overtakes the G7 Countries in GDP to Become the World's Largest Economic Bloc
India and Russia strengthen energy co-operation, with New Delhi's imports from Moscow reaching an all time high - coming as the BRICS group of nations overtakes the G-7 to become the world's largest economic bloc as regards a key financial indicator.
RT News - April 11 2023 (09:00 MSK)
https://www.rt.com/shows/news/574458-rtnews-april-11-09msk/
10 Apr, 2023 10:47
India and China to drive half of world’s economic growth – IMF
https://www.rt.com/business/574465-china-india-global-economic-growth/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.