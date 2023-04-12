Create New Account
BRICS Overtakes the G7 Countries in GDP to Become the World's Largest Economic Bloc
BRICS Overtakes the G7 Countries in GDP to Become the World's Largest Economic Bloc

India and Russia strengthen energy co-operation, with New Delhi's imports from Moscow reaching an all time high - coming as the BRICS group of nations overtakes the G-7 to become the world's largest economic bloc as regards a key financial indicator.


RT News - April 11 2023 (09:00 MSK)

https://www.rt.com/shows/news/574458-rtnews-april-11-09msk/


10 Apr, 2023 10:47


India and China to drive half of world’s economic growth – IMF

https://www.rt.com/business/574465-china-india-global-economic-growth/

